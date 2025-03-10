Information sought on missing Christchurch man

Joshua. PHOTO: NZ POLICE

There are serious concerns for a Christchurch man who has been missing for almost three months.

Police are appealing for information to help find 54-year-old Joshua who was last seen in central Dunedin.

A police spokesman said Joshua typically resides in Christchurch, but was last seen in central Dunedin on December 11.

He has not been in touch with his family since.

His vehicle was located in Larnach Castle’s cafe car park on Camp Rd later in the day on December 11.

Penelope. PHOTO: NZ POLICE

He had not returned to his vehicle.

"We are appealing for sightings of anyone matching Joshua’s photo. He could be in the Southland, Otago, or Canterbury districts.

"Police and Joshua’s family have serious concerns for his wellbeing."

Police are also still appealing to the public for help to find a woman who missed her flight to Taupo, on March 1.

Penelope, 65, was last seen in central Dunedin on February 28, wearing a blue floral top and capri pants.

She did not board her flight back to Taupo on March 1, and has not been seen or heard from since.

A Police spokesman said the search for her was continuing and her family had concerns for her wellbeing.

If you have seen Joshua or have any other information that may help locate him, contact the police on 105 or online and use file number 250228/6634.

