Initiative to address high skin cancer rates in Canterbury

Photo: Getty Images

A new skin cancer initiative could improve the diagnosis of melanoma by almost 50 per cent and help reduce Canterbury’s high mortality rate.

The latest Government data shows Canterbury has one of New Zealand’s highest rates of melanoma mortality - 8 per cent above the national average. On average one Kiwi dies from this form of cancer every day.

The programme will help upskill hundreds of GPs across the country in the use of specialised diagnostic technology, which could improve early identification of the disease by almost a half.

Dr Franz Strydom. Photo: Supplied

Among the countries with the highest rates of melanoma, New Zealand has the worst mortality , followed by Norway, Australia, Netherlands and Denmark.

Early diagnosis of skin cancer can be difficult with New Zealand lacking a sufficient number of dermatologists and properly trained health care providers to check suspicious skin lesions, particularly in rural areas.

Dermoscopy is a relatively new technique used for examining and diagnosing skin cancer. However, a lack of training standards has meant there is significant variation in the diagnosis and treatment a patient could receive.

The use of a dermatoscope allows the lesion to be magnified and viewed under polarised light, helping to identify subtle changes in the lesion.

Dr Franz Strydom, fellow of the Skin Cancer College Australasia, said the organisation has a training and accreditation programme to ensure there is a consistent standard for all health care providers using the technology.

"It’s important that we identify skin cancer early as it provides a significantly improved prognosis for the patient, and if caught in the initial stages, we have the ability to treat it.

"We need to ensure there are more consistent standards across the health sector when using a dermatoscope so skin cancer patients have the best chance possible.

"Currently many health care providers attend a short course on skin cancer including basic training with a dermatoscope. This has been proven to help with diagnosing skin cancers, but more formal dermoscopy training can result in a 49 per cent improvement in a doctor’s ability to diagnose a problematic lesion,” he says.

Strydom said health care providers taking part in the accreditation programme will also have access to colleagues to assist them with diagnosis.

"Often doctors work in isolation, particularly those in rural areas.

"The Skin Cancer College has created multiple platforms where clinicians can confer with other experts and seek a second opinion on any suspicious lesions they may find.

"Identifying suspicious skin spots and moles is not always an exact science, but ensuring doctors have excellent qualifications and keeping their knowledge up-to-date improves patient outcomes," he said.

The direct healthcare costs of treating skin cancer in New Zealand is estimated to be more than $123 million.

Strydom said more than 100 New Zealand general practitioners have taken part in the training already.

"Increasing the number of GPs who are well trained in diagnosing skin cancer and supporting them with adequate government funding will encourage Kiwis to get their skin checked," he said.

He said doctors who participate in the Accredited Skin Cancer Doctor programme must complete five exams and submit more than 50 clinical case studies for assessment.