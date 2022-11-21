Injured driver with collapsed lung crawls 50m to safety after crashing down bank

The vehicle down the bank near Little River. Photo: George Heard

The driver of a vehicle that rolled 50m down a steep bank on Banks Peninsula this morning escaped the wreckage and crawled back up to the road, police confirmed.

The man was seriously injured after the vehicle he was driving left the road and went down a steep bank near Little River.

Two Fire and Emergency NZ crews from Little River and Akaroa stations attended the crash on Christchurch Akaroa Rd, near the Hill Top Cafe.

Police confirmed the vehicle crashed down the bank just after 9pm on Sunday.

The scene of the crash on Christchurch Akaroa Rd. Photo: George Heard

Senior Constable Anita Osborne said the driver was seen standing on the side of the road and was found by people driving past.

“[He] was obviously in pain and said he’d crawled his way out from the vehicle,” she said.

It is unclear at this stage how the crash occurred and Osborne said the vehicle was already cold when police found it.

“We don’t know when or how [the crash happened], he was in a serious condition with a collapsed lung.”

Police were at the crash site again on Monday morning to examine the scene, Osborne said.

The serious crash unit is also investigating along with a photographer, Osborne said.

“We got an update from the hospital to say [the man is] doing better today."

-By George Heard and Nathan Morton