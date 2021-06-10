Injured motorcyclist tansferred to Chch

The rider lost control of the motorcycle on a sharp corner and collided with a guard barrier. Photo: Linda Robertson

A motorcyclist has been flown to Christchurch after a crash in Waikouaiti yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 1, north of Dunedin, at 4.30pm on Wednesday. One person had suffered serious injuries.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the 69-year-old man was traveling north on SH1, just south of Waikouaiti, when he lost control on a sharp corner and collided with a guard barrier, then slid across the ground.

The man was taken to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance in a serious condition and was then was transported to a Christchurch Hospital by helicopter for further medical treatment.