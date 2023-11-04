Interactive show for intellectually disabled a big hit

A Christchurch dance company is aiming to challenge stereotypes, by encouraging individuals with disabilities to make their mark in the creative arts industry by showcasing their unique talents on stage.

Christchurch's Jolt Dance company's latest show "Up" opened in Christchurch this week, after a mini tour to Auckland and Wellington.

Artistic Director Lyn Cotton sez their new show is an interactive, multi-sensory experience for audiences with intellectual disabilities.

"It's about the engagement, so people come into the space and become part of the show, doing different things. We find moments where they do improvisations, so the audience are participants as well".

Cotton says they embrace the word disability, as it means being different which she believes is a really good thing. She founded the all-inclusive Jolt Dance company over 20 years ago with the aim of breaking down barriers, and giving a voice to disabled performers.

It's grown in popularity over the years, now welcoming more than 180 dancers across regular and community classes.

Jolt is the first company in New Zealand to create a paid dance teacher training programme for people with intellectual disabilities.

"It's all about creating spaces for our dancers with intellectual disabilities to be empowered, whether that's as a dancer, as a teacher, as a workshop leader, as a performer".

Cotton is hoping to run more interactive shows, helping fill what she says is a big gap in the market.. to provide more audience opportunities for guests with intellectual disabilities.

The final 'UP' performance finished on Friday.

By Geoff Sloan

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air