Interpol still searching for fraudster with links to Christchurch

Paul Robert Mora is wanted by Interpol. Photo: Supplied

The mystery of where an alleged Kiwi fraudster wanted by German authorities is hiding continues.

Interpol, based in Lyon, France, posted a "red notice" on its website seeking information on the whereabouts of Paul Robert Mora in February.

He is suspected of facilitating and concealing fraudulent transactions worth more than €113 million ($190 million).

The 53-year-old is understood to be in New Zealand, where he has property in Christchurch.

The New Zealand Companies Office shows that Mora still has a number of business interests in New Zealand, and is listed as the director of several Christchurch-based companies.

He went to St Bede's College and Canterbury University.

New Zealand police have been assisting Interpol with their inquiries "for some time".

A police spokesperson told the Herald Mora still has not been found. The "red notice" is still in place.

The spokesperson said in New Zealand, police cannot arrest people based on a red notice.

Property records show Mora also co-owns a $2.5 million property in the Christchurch suburb of Scarborough.

He is alleged to have acted on behalf of a foreign investor while he worked at a large bank between 2006 and 2008.

Frankfurt prosecutors, who are handling the investigation, said Mora has "many contacts abroad, including in New Zealand, Great Britain, Switzerland, Australia and Spain".

The case against Mora is part of a wider investigation into so-called cum-ex transactions where participants would lend each other shares to collect reimbursement for taxes they hadn't paid.

European countries are estimated to have lost tens of billions of euros from those and similar transactions over the years, until a bank whistleblower alerted the media and forced authorities to clamp down on the practice.