Investigation into central city assault

Police are investigating an alleged assault in Christchurch in which a man was chased into a 24-hour medical clinic by a group of masked attackers.

Police are making inquiries into the incident at a car park on Madras St about 3.30am on Thursday, a spokesperson said.

Police are trying to identify the people involved.

A witness told Chris Lynch Media a man was chased into the 24/7 clinic on Madras St.

The witness told Chris Lynch Media the clinic was surrounded by a group of masked people for up to 30 minutes while the victim and staff remained inside waiting for police.