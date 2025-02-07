Investigation into central city assault

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police are investigating an alleged assault in Christchurch in which a man was chased into a 24-hour medical clinic by a group of masked attackers.
Police are making inquiries into the incident at a car park on Madras St about 3.30am on Thursday, a spokesperson said.
Police are trying to identify the people involved.
A witness told Chris Lynch Media a man was chased into the 24/7 clinic on Madras St.
The witness told Chris Lynch Media the clinic was surrounded by a group of masked people for up to 30 minutes while the victim and staff remained inside waiting for police.