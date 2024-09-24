Investigation into fatal Summit Rd crash

One person has died after a crash in Christchurch early this morning.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Summit Rd at 1.25am on Tuesday.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews from the Sumner, Woolston and Christchurch central stations were also called to the scene.

A police spokesperson said one person was killed in the crash and another was critically injured.

"Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way," the spokesperson said.