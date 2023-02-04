Saturday, 4 February 2023

Investigation launched after Bryndwr death

    Police are investigating after an incident in Bryndwr this evening where one person has died and another has been injured.

    Emergency services were called to an address on Eden Place about 6.20pm.

    On arrival, one person was found deceased.

    Another has been transported to hospital in a serious condition.

    Police are now working to establish the circumstances of what has occurred.

    An examination will take place at the property this evening and a scene guard will be in place overnight.

     - Anyone with information about what might have occurred, or who witnessed or heard anything suspicious, is asked to get in touch. Please call 105 and quote event number P053538640.

