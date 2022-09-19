Investigation into overnight fire at Christchurch scrap metal yard

The fire at the scrap metal yard on Kennaway Rd, Woolston, is being treated as an active crime scene, police said. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Firefighters battled another large blaze at a Christchurch scrap metal yard last night.

Emergency services were called to the fire at Loman Auto Parts on Kennaway Rd in Woolston about 10.30pm on Sunday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said eight fire appliances were needed to bring the blaze under control and one unit remained at the scene overnight.

Firefighters responded to reports of the blaze about 10.30pm on Sunday. Photo: Geoff Sloan

It comes a month after a scrap yard fire on Garlands Rd in Woolston on the evening of August 17. Footage from the scene of that blaze was released earlier this month, showing a group of four people in the area at the time of the incident.

Last night's blaze destroyed several vehicles at the yard and an investigation has been launched into the cause.

The yard is being treated as an active crime scene.

It is not known if the fire is suspicious but a fire investigator and police were at the scene this morning.