Photo: File

The lawyer who helped the Islamic Women's Council compile their submission to the Royal Commission into the Mosque Attacks says she is sickened by the way their fears were dismissed.

The council believes it's likely the mosque attacks would never have happened if the public service - including police and security agencies - had not ignored their repeated warnings about the threats.

That even included a threat made from Christchurch in February last year to burn a Koran on March 15 outside the Hamilton Mosque.

Lawyer Frances Joychild speaks to RNZ's Corin Dann.