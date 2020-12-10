'It has to stay in Cathedral Square': Returned soldiers give blessing to shift war memorial

Photo: Newsline

Returned soldiers have given their blessing to shift Christchurch's Citizens' War Memorial to a new site in Cathedral Square.

Christchurch City Council will decide today if it accepts the gift of the Citizens' War Memorial and re-homes it about 20 metres away from its old site next to the cathedral.

The memorial, which commemorates Cantabrians who died in war, needs to be moved from its current site next to Christ Church Cathedral so the reinstatement work on the cathedral can proceed.

Returned and Services Association Christchurch president Stan Hansen. Photo: File

RSA Christchurch president Stan Hansen said returned soldiers feel the new site will offer dignity to those who've fallen.

"We went out and asked what their feelings were about this and the majority said yes it has to stay in Cathedral Square. I understand the location is going to be very fitting."

Hansen said the cenotaph has been the home for dawn Anzac Day services for decades.

He says it needs to stay in the square.

"We have a very strong attachment to this magnificent memorial. You only have to think about how many people died and it speaks for itself really."