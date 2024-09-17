Jessi's superhero saga ready to take off

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Not bad for a 7-year-old whose real name is Jessica Dippenaar.
Jessica’s book Coco’s Adventure is described as a superhero saga that follows main character Coco as he “takes his first steps towards greatness”.
The pupil at Knights Stream School in Halswell went to mum Anneri Dippenaar with a request to write a book just after her seventh birthday.
Dippenaar said her daughter had always been a good storyteller, but the ability to write it all down has only just caught up to her.
“Now that she has the ability to put things to paper, she’s started using that method more.
“I would see her in her bedroom writing in the book and then when I’m making dinner she would come sit at the table just writing. I definitely did not prompt her.
“It was just amazing to see her blossom into doing this herself.”
Illustrations were created through Chatgpt, and then the book was ready for publishing.
They made copies to send to family in South Africa, and also donated a copy to her school.
Now, they’ve set up a website where the book is available to download or purchase.
“She doesn’t know how incredibly awesome she is.
“Like to her it’s just, ‘mama, why are you making such a big deal out of this?’ And I’m like, people don’t do this, Jessie baby. Seven-year-olds don’t do this.” Dippenaar said.
“Mama’s pride took over and now I just want to tell the world how awesome my daughter is.”
- To purchase a copy of Coco’s Adventure, visit jessidee.com