Jessi's superhero saga ready to take off

Jessica Dippenaar with mum Anneri. Jessica has written and self-published superhero saga Coco’s Adventure. Photo: Supplied

Keep an eye out for new Christchurch author, Jessi Dee, who has just released her first book.

Not bad for a 7-year-old whose real name is Jessica Dippenaar.

Jessica’s book Coco’s Adventure is described as a superhero saga that follows main character Coco as he “takes his first steps towards greatness”.

The pupil at Knights Stream School in Halswell went to mum Anneri Dippenaar with a request to write a book just after her seventh birthday.

Dippenaar said her daughter had always been a good storyteller, but the ability to write it all down has only just caught up to her.

“Now that she has the ability to put things to paper, she’s started using that method more.

“I would see her in her bedroom writing in the book and then when I’m making dinner she would come sit at the table just writing. I definitely did not prompt her.

“It was just amazing to see her blossom into doing this herself.”

Coco's Adventure: A Superhero Saga can be bought at jessidee.com. Photo: Supplied

Once Jessica finished writing, a professional editor was enlisted to review the grammar and spelling, while still encapsulating Jessica’s original vision.

Illustrations were created through Chatgpt, and then the book was ready for publishing.

They made copies to send to family in South Africa, and also donated a copy to her school.

Now, they’ve set up a website where the book is available to download or purchase.

“She doesn’t know how incredibly awesome she is.

“Like to her it’s just, ‘mama, why are you making such a big deal out of this?’ And I’m like, people don’t do this, Jessie baby. Seven-year-olds don’t do this.” Dippenaar said.

“Mama’s pride took over and now I just want to tell the world how awesome my daughter is.”