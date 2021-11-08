Job cuts at Christchurch City Council as another re-structure confirmed

The council restructure will see 20 third-tier management roles cut. Photo: Newsline

Twenty senior management jobs will go at Christchurch City Council in its second major re-structure this year.

City council chief executive Dawn Baxendale confirmed changes to the organisation’s management structure on Friday.

The changes mainly affect third tier managers and follow on from the establishment of a new executive team and group structure eight months ago.

"We are operating in an ever changing and challenging environment," Baxendale said.

"We need to enhance our internal structures, roles and responsibilities so that we can continue to deliver high quality services for our residents.

"The changes we are making are in light of imminent Local Government sector reform, rapid technology change, social and environmental challenges and increased citizen expectation.

“We want to speed-up the transformation of this council and in doing so provide a better service to our residents, as well as improving efficiencies, collaboration and being financially responsible and robust."

Dawn Baxendale. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The restructure will see 20 third-tier management roles cut, of which six are either vacant or filled by contractors.

Thirteen new jobs will be created, and minor changes made to another 119 existing roles.

The changes will occur in all four areas of the council's business - strategic policy and performance, resources, infrastructure, planning and regulatory services and citizens and community.

A further 119 positions have minor changes, such as changes to their title or reporting lines.

The changes will result in savings of between $700,000 and $800,000 a year, Baxendale said.

Staff were consulted on the changes in mid-September, with further consultation occurring in mid-October.

"The feedback we received from staff was analysed and has helped shape our final decision," Baxendale said.

Affected staff will be invited to apply for the newly-created positions.