Judge to deportee: 'You think the world owes you a living - it doesn't'

The Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct. Photo: George Heard

An Australian deportee with a history of violence has been given a helping hand from a judge at his latest sentencing.

In probation-language in his latest pre-sentence report, 32-year-old Kohi Rolleston has "offending supportive attitudes, relationship difficulties, drug abuse, physical violence, and lifestyle issues".

But Judge John Brandts-Giesen noted that he had been deported from Australia after offending there, and was having to "pick up the pieces" of his life back in New Zealand.

Since his return, he faced sentencing today on three charges of stealing petrol, three of driving while forbidden, four of shoplifting, one of trespassing at a store, assaulting a woman, and attempting to steal $190 from a man at an ATM at The Hub in Hornby.

The last charge was originally a robbery charge, which led to him being remanded in custody after his arrest on October 18. However, after negotiations between defence counsel Josh Grainger and police prosecutions, the charge was reduced.

Rolleston is due to become a father in June, but his ex-partner is separated from him and has a temporary protection order against him. She says she is terrified of him and is still having headaches after his assault on her.

In Australia, he was convicted of aggravated robbery in 2017, and possession of an offensive weapon and assault in 2020. He was then deported.

Grainger wanted to have the sentencing delayed because there were issues with Rolleston's accommodation - he will have to move soon - and no alcohol and drug assessment had been completed yet.

But Judge Brandts-Giesen wanted to press ahead with sentencing.

"We need to start supporting him," he said.

Grainger said Rolleston had completed stopping violence counselling while in custody and found it helpful, and he was now "engaged with the opioid services" and would attend a full treatment programme while on supervision.

He had spent two months in custody before his release on bail in December.

Judge Brandts-Giesen said Rolleston had committed no further offending since his release.

In his pre-sentence report he had expressed regret and remorse, and acknowledged that he was impulsive and acted without thinking.

Probation reported that he had "a sense of entitlement".

"You think the world owes you a living. It doesn't. We all have to work for what we get," said the judge.

He released Rolleston on 15 months of intensive supervision during which he will have to attend a stopping violence programme and treatment and counselling for drug and alcohol use.

He will have to do 100 hours of community work and is disqualified from driving for six months.

Judge Brandts-Giesen ordered him to pay reparations of $830 for the losses, and $600 to his ex-partner for emotional harm reparations. He will pay this at $20 a week from his jobseeker benefit.

The judge will also get regular reports on his progress and compliance.

He warned Rolleston that if he breached his conditions he would be brought back to court and resentenced.

"I certainly don't want to see you - those sort of meetings don't tend to be very friendly."

-By David Clarkson

Open Justice multimedia journalist