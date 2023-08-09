Kart racer gets international call up

Karter Henry Fisher will travel to Italy in October to compete in the ROK Cup Superfinal. Photo: Lloyd Palmer

A Halswell boy’s karting passion has led him to represent New Zealand overseas.

Henry Fisher, 11, has worked and raced hard to earn the chance to compete in the ROK Cup Superfinal in Lonato, Italy, in October.

Henry Fisher.

Teammate Zach Tucker, 12, from Medbury School, will also be there.

Henry is the youngest out of the eight racers from New Zealand attending the competition.

He started racing when he was seven after he was taken to a karting club day, and his mother Penny Fisher said the rest was history.

“We asked if he wanted to give it a go and he said, ‘yes please’. We had no idea what we were getting ourselves into, we do not come from a motor sporting background,” she said.

Penny said they got him a second-hand kart and told him if he was willing to commit, they would buy him a new chassis.

“He has worked really hard although as parents we want our children to be safe, but I have to trust him that he is in control and that he knows what he is doing.”

Henry is part of the WKS KartStore team. He said it is a cool sport, despite the challenges.

Henry Fisher with his coaches Matt Hamilton and Tiff Chittenden. Photo: Supplied

“You have to practice and work hard and always believe in yourself.

“I’ve had to work through mental challenges like not getting upset when things go wrong,” he said.

His favourite part about racing are the friendships, the fun, and the energy.

“I’m really excited and proud to be representing my country. I hope to keep progressing and get better as I go up the classes.”

In mid-August Henry will be running a raffle to help raise funds for the trip. More information can be found on his Facebook and Instagram pages at Henry Fisher Motorsport

By Briar Allen