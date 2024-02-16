Keep a go bag and stay vigilant: Residents impacted by Port Hills fire set to return home

The commander of the Port Hills fire response says any returning residents will need to remain vigilant for flare-ups for some time.

The 650ha blaze broke out on Wednesday afternoon and has destroyed a container home.

Fire and Emergency Port Hills fire operations commander Des Irving told a community meeting that some Worsleys Road residents might soon be able to return to their homes after the fire ground was inspected.

"Subject to that recommendation coming back, which I think will be positive, we'll approve if that recommendation back, we'll approve people going back into their house," he said.

Irving said there were "some flare ups" overnight and people "did the right thing".

"They called 111 and we responded accordingly and that's exactly what we want to happen so for those people going back - if that eventuates - into their homes, you still must remain vigilant for some time."

The fire was about 70 per cent contained and fire fighters were working hard to bring the perimeters in, he said.

"Where the fire edge is, we're blackening or turning over the soil, putting out the fires."

That included tackling the parts of the fire that were burning underground.

He urged any residents who were able to return to keep a go bag and keep pets inside and cages nearby.

- By Tess Brunton