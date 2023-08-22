Keeping dogs fit a passion project for young runner

Chloe Donald with her dog Bailey. ​Photo: Supplied

A passion for pups and running has led to a new business project in the Merivale area.

Chloe Donald, 12, has taken two of her interests to create a dog running programme to help keep dogs fit while working off their energy.

Chloe said it is a part of her ‘passion project’ at Selwyn House School, which they have been working on since term two.

“We list our passions and from there we pick our top three and come up with business ideas and I chose running dogs,” she said.

She said the programme aims to run dogs whose owners may be too busy to be able to do it themselves – and the dogs may be stuck inside all day due to the owners being at work.

“If you’re really busy during the day and your dog is cramped in, I can take your dog and run with it to get rid of all its energy.”

Chloe is a competitive runner. She finished third in the 800m and fourth in the 1500m at the South Island Colgate Games in Timaru in January.

“I like dogs and I am a confident runner; I am looking forward to running heaps of dogs.”

Chloe said she spent term two researching; now in term three she is in the creating stage, and in term four she will present the outcome of her business.

“I would be happy to continue going on with the programme if it goes well. The project really helps you find out what you are passionate about and what you might want to do as a career.”

She said one of the challenges she has faced so far was figuring out how to advertise her programme to the area.

“My mum is an advertiser and I talked to one of her co-workers which was quite helpful, she talked to me about the best way to advertise, who my target audience is.

"I ended up doing a letterbox drop of my flyers. I have really enjoyed advertising and creating the flyer.”

Chloe will be charging $10 for half an hour and $17 for an hour with a portion of the proceeds being donated to the SPCA.

She can be contacted via email at runmydogprogramme@gmail.com.

By Briar Allen