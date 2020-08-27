'Kia kaha NZ': Reactions to gunman's life sentence

Hundreds of people are singing and clapping outside the High Court in Christchurch and signing the national anthem to show their support for the Muslim community.

Temel Atacocugu, who was shot nine times at the Al Noor Mosque, said a big weight had come off his shoulders now that mass murderer had received a life sentence without parole from Justice Mander.

"A big weight comes off the shoulders and we are sacred, and our community is sacred and our country is sacred, so kia kaha New Zealand."

Now, he was looking forward to the future.

"It's going to be new beginnings start now and then our future are more bright for our Muslim community ... we can't do this without the New Zealand people too."

Asked for his reaction knowing that the gunman would never be free, Atacocugu said it meant they were now free to live their lives.

"It's big breathing afterwards and more independence for us to freely walk in the sunshine and that's what we're going to do."

Justice "has happened today", he said, when asked about the life sentence.

"Speechless feeling, I can't exactly say in words what I was feeling but it's a big relief after all those long hours of waiting and he gets what he deserved. Justice has happened today."

Mustafa Boztas who survived the massacres, said; "He was trying to manipulate us, he was trying to play with our minds."

"But Justice [Mander] didn't let him use the court as a platform. I'm really happy with the result. Our New Zealand system hasn't failed us."

Before giving his victim impact statement, he was nervous.

But when he got inside the courtroom he saw that the gunman was "weak, mentally and physically" and felt courageous to say what he wanted.

Hamimah Tuyan, whose husband Zekeriya Tuyan was the last person to die as a result of the gunman's violent rampage, was relieved the "intense" court process is all over.

She found it to be a "cathartic" experience.

Hearing the final sentence of life without parole felt like "an outer body experience", she said.

"I just came out quite dazed. I couldn't believe that what we prayed for, we got. It's a whole lot of relief."

Zekeriah Yuyan was the last to die of the injuries he sustained after being shot in the chest at the Al Noor Mosque.

His life was saved that day — but the bullets that ripped through his body caused too much damage for him to survive.

On May 2 — 48 days after the terror attack — the 42-year-old father-of-two died in Christchurch Hospital.

Also due to speak is Raf Manji, who has been supporting the victims and the community.

Anjum Rahman of The Islamic Women's Council (IWCNZ) said the life sentence was the best outcome for not only the community but for the gunman himself.

"And I agree totally with the judge's sentiments that given the severity of the crime and it's unprecedented, the wide impact and the amount of suffering and loss, it was the only sentence that could be given."

Knowing that he would now be forever behind bars, "the children, the grandchildren of the people that have been killed and other victims would never be able to be feeling safe if he comes out, but more than that, i don't think he would be safe. but also he himself talked about feeling outside of society and that would only continue if he was out. I think it was the best outcome for him because he would have no life anyway. Now, he's in jail, he'll be housed, he'll be fed, it's the best that he could hope for."

Asked her thoughts on whether he should have been deported back to Australia, Rahman said New Zealand was where he committed the crime, so it should be where he served the time.

"Given past experiences of this country sending people back ... we can't be sure that he would get the sentence carried out as it would be here."

She also paid tribute to the victims and their relatives sharing their statements in court and coming face to face with the killer again.

"They have been amazing and so strong and so brave and so willing to open their hearts and souls and to share with the court what their lives have been like as well as to show their determination and drive to make the best of their lives even after this, has just been inspiring."

She said now that the court process was finished they would all feel "huge sense of relief", however their mental and physical recovery would be ongoing.

NZ Muslim Association president Ikhlaq Kashkari said how he feels about the sentencing would likely be no different to any other Kiwi as it wasn't a crime against "just Muslims, it was a crime against New Zealanders".

"Yes, personally I feel that those friends of ours and the community members who were directly or indirectly impacted by it, it's been a relief to see closure coming in, whether they are able to close on this or not but it's certainly going to be part of the healing process and part of the closure going through and we as a whole community, as well as New Zealanders, basically it's a closure process and I do really hope that some of those people, it helps them to get over that trauma, although a lot of them will never get over it."

He had been keeping in touch with those sharing their victim impact statements in court this week and noted how proud he was of how they handled themselves.

"I'm very proud of what they did. We all react to things differently.

"It was actually quite amazing to see some say, 'we forgive you', others say 'that they cant forget' ... I thought the way people spoke and what the did was phenomenal and the courage they had to bring to speak and the courage to be able to think about that day and that they had to face him."

He said there was some uncertainty in terms of how they would give their statements and how they would feel seeing the gunman in court.

"There were lots of unknowns in there and how those people responded to it makes us all proud New Zealanders"

Kashkari said like most other Kiwis, he'd regarded New Zealand as one of the "most safest places on earth" but despite the shooting, and making some security upgrades at mosques, that had not changed.

"As far as the muslim communities are concerned, we've never had a mosque closed ... it was the whoe principal of anybody and everybody can come in so obviously it was quite a bit of a shock for us as a community.

"I still believe we live in the safest country in the world ... but I can also say that right-wing extremists haven't gone away, we still see them."

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel praised the courage of the mosque attack victims who addressed the High Court this week.

"Since the atrocious act of terror unfolded in our city on 15 March 2019 our Muslim community has taught us much about peace, love, compassion and forgiveness. They gave us another lesson in that this week as they came face-to-face with the terrorist.

"They showed enormous courage and delivered their incredibly moving testimony with dignity and grace."

She said it was "very fitting that the man who perpetrated the worst crime in New Zealand's history should get the harshest sentence in New Zealand's history".

"Hopefully his sentencing today will help people to move on.

"The mosque attacks were a hate-filled act designed to divide us but, as it was stated in court this week, they have done the opposite. They have brought us closer together."

She said there was no place for hate in her city or anywhere else.

LOCK HIM UP UNTIL HIS LAST BREATH

The High Court in Christchurch has this week heard from dozens of victims and family members of victims who were killed in the shootings.

Ahmed Khan called for the gunman to be given "the toughest punishment ever" in the history of New Zealand.

Sara Qasem, who lost her father, didn't hold back either.

"I am uncertain there will be enough justice for what has happened at the hands of a terrorist — that's you," she said.

Sazada Akhter, who will be in a wheelchair for the rest of her life after being shot at Al Noor, urged the gunman to think about his actions.

"While you are in prison, please think about what you have done to me."

The last woman to read her victim impact statement - Hamimah Tuyan whose husband was killed - yesterday begged for the gunman to be locked up until "his last breath, his last gasp".

Abdul Aziz Wahabzadah told Tarrant he should feel grateful there were no bullets left in the gun, "or it would have been a different story". Photo: NZH / Pool

Abdul Aziz Wahabzadah was hailed a hero in the wake of the attacks for saving lives at the Linwood mosque in Christchurch.

He chased the rampaging shooter and drew gunfire from just metres away.

Desperate to defend himself, Wahabzadah grabbed an Eftpos-card reader and threw it at him.

On Wednesday, Wahabzadah stood in court to challenge the gunman again, saying he must remember his face as "the one who chased you out".

He repeatedly called him a "coward" and "gutless".

After reading his statement, Justice Cameron Mander stopped Wahabzadah before he left and said "I've seen the video and I want to acknowledge what courage."

It prompted a spontaneous round of applause in the public gallery.

THE VICTIM'S HAVE SHOWN STRENGTH - PM

Earlier Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shared a few words hoping for continued "empathy and solace" for the Muslim community head of the sentencing decision.

The gunman, who admitted killing 51 people in the March 15 terror attack at two mosques last year, was sentenced today.

Speaking at a press conference today about Covid-19 vaccines, Jacinda Ardern said those in court who had over the past three days shared their statements had shown "such strength".

"I am sure every New Zealander who has read them has been devastated to see them having to relive the trauma of that day, and hear of the ongoing trauma it has created for them."

When asked if it would bring closure to the country, Ardern had a simple response.

"I don't think anything removes what happened that day."

The only thing that gave comfort was the ongoing response of New Zealanders, she said.

She hoped those affected continued to receive all of the "empathy and solace" the Muslim community deserves.

The Prime Minister is expected to speak further after the terrorist's sentence is handed down.

The gunman initially pleaded not guilty to his offending but later admitted 51 charges of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one of engaging in a terrorist act laid under the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002.

For his crimes - described by victims in court this week as gutless, evil and cowardly - the 29-year-old will be sentenced to life in prison.