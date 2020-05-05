Tuesday, 5 May 2020

Kilograms of meth seized in raids

    Christchurch police seized kilograms of methamphetamine and arrested two men after executing several search warrants yesterday.

    Police seized 3kg of meth and thousands of dollars in cash during the raids which were part of an investigation into the supply of meth in Canterbury, a police spokesperson said.

    The drugs had an estimated street value of more than $2 million.

    Two men, aged 31 and 39, have been arrested and charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug for supply.

    They are due to appear in Christchurch District Court today.

    "Methamphetamine is a highly dangerous and addictive drug which continues to cause significant harm in the community," said the police spokesperson.

    "Police continue to be committed to identifying and disrupting criminal syndicates involved in large scale drug distribution."

    Anyone affected by drug addiction is urged to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, or free text 1737 to speak with a trained
    counsellor.

    Anyone with information about the sale and supply of illegal substances in the community should contact their local police station, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

