King Cobras murder sentencing: Mum of slain gang member hopes the crime haunts killers

Luke Sears, 28, died of gunshot wounds in rural Canterbury on October 13, 2018. Photo: Supplied

The mother of a slain Christchurch gang member has told his killers she hopes the memory of what they have done eats away at them.

Alistair Cochrane, 28, and Daniel French,36, were sentenced to life in prison at the High Court in Christchurch on Friday for the murder of King Cobras member Luke Sears, 28, who was shot and killed on a rural Canterbury road.

Justice Gendall imposed a minimum period of imprisonment of 10 years for French and 11 years for Cochrane. Their co-accused, Tereina Delia Sullivan, was in court with the two men on charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice, four charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

They were found guilty after a three week jury-trial in March.

Sears was shot on Grange Rd, Charing Cross, in Selwyn, after what police describe as a "business relationship" soured over a drug debt.

Today at the High Court, a detective read out a statement from Sear's mother.

She told French she holds him responsible for the death of her first born, who the pair left dying on the side of the road like a piece of rubbish.

The public gallery was full during the hearing and there was a heavy police presence in the court room.

The sentencing is continuing.