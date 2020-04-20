Monday, 20 April 2020

Kiwi stuck in South America put on mercy flight to Christchurch

    Matthew Taylor and Amelia Nisbet are on their way home after a mercy flight was organised to get them out of Guatemala. Photo: Supplied / Matthew Taylor
    A Kiwi stuck in South America for a month is now on his way to Christchurch.

    Matthew Taylor, 27, who said his destination is Christchurch but he has not lived in New Zealand for three years, will return with a group of seven who say they are relieved to have arrived in the United States after spending at least $4000 each so far to try to get back home.

    Taylor and Amelia Nisbet, 27, had spent the last three years in London and were taking the scenic route home through Central America when the pandemic struck and the village where the hostel that they were working at was suddenly cordoned off.

    The couple were saved by the New Zealand and US embassies, which organised a mercy flight for them out of Guatemala.

    "We didn't know if we were going to get through so we had to carry extra cash on us in case we were going to get bribed by the police or the military, got in and then that's when we met the five other Kiwis," Taylor said.

    "We got our flight to Houston and when we got there, it was just about a four hour wait, now we've got to LA so we're just hoping that we can get on the next flight to New Zealand and nothing else happens," he said.

    On board the flight were five other New Zealanders including Piedad and Simon Bird and their 6-year-old daughter Lelly, Sachin Dheda (from Auckland), Sophia Yanko (from Nelson).

    Taylor said the group met one another at the Guatemala airport and the group landed in Los Angeles.

    RNZ

