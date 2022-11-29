Labour of love: Smooth waters ahead after Paul launches his Passion

Three years ago, retired cabinet-maker Paul Clearwater, then 66-years-old, did something he’d never done before - he started building a 6m boat on his property.

It was no ordinary boat. The plans were for a hull that came with a warning, using techniques any inexperienced boat builder should have thought twice about.

That didn’t deter Clearwater and on Friday the craft was launched at Lyttelton with friends around to congratulate him.

"The hull is kind of like clinker-built in reverse," the Prebbleton resident said.

Paul Clearwater at the Lyttelton Harbour launch of Passion. Photo: Geoff Sloan

It’s supposed to allow the boat to travel more easily through the water “kind of like hydroplaning".

"The challenge of building it was something I could not resist."

The craft is built completely of wood, using timber milled from his own property where he has lived since he was 12-years-old.

It also showcases wood from around the world - and no plywood.

"The variety of wood I’ve used is what makes the boat so special," Clearwater said.

"After retiring, I wasn’t simply going to sit inside the house all day, so I took on the challenge.

"A few hours a day with plenty of time in between to think about how I was going to tackle the next part," he said.

The project cost him the tips of two fingers in a workshop accident, but he has no regrets.

It’s been a labour of love and, appropriately, he has named the boat Passion.

For timber aficionados, the streamlined hull is alaskan cedar on a canadian oregan frame.

Paul Clearwater takes some of his supporters for a ride. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The decking is african iroko, a greasy timber used a lot in boat building.

"It’s poor man’s teak," Clearwater said.

The structure also includes american oak, the framing in the cabin is eucalyptus nitens (grown on his property) and the outside and floor of the cabin is kauri.

The inside features cypress, the window frames are robinia, and there are mahogany trimmings all around.

To top it off, the boat’s wheel is american walnut with sweet chestnut spokes.

Passion was launched without a hitch with about a dozen bystanders applauding as Clearwater headed off towards Governors Bay with a couple of close mates on board and, after he returned, he took more friends out for five-minute cruises.

Clearwater said he was never worried.

“It’s been well-built and well-tested,” he said.

The wooden hull of Passion in the building phase. Photo: Supplied

Clearwater built a dinghy once, but never anything like this. As far as his next challenge is concerned? No, this will be it, he said.

"My next goal is simply to enjoy what I’ve built."

-By Tony Simons