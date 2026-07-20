Landmark 120-year-old redwood felled after a decade of decline

David Lynch. Photo: Geoff Sloan

A towering 120-year-old redwood tree which has welcomed generations of pupils to Heaton Normal Intermediate School in Christchurch has been cut down, ending more than a century as one of Merivale’s most recognisable landmarks.

The 28m-high redwood is on the Lynch family’s property next to the school’s entrance.

David Lynch said the decision to cut down the tree had been made “with genuine sadness” after advice from arborists and lawyers.

“It’s sad to see it having to go. It’s literally had tens of thousands of children go under it as they’ve gone into school,” he said.

Lynch said the tree had been in “significant and irreversible decline” for more than a decade.

The redwood tree stump on Heaton St. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Legal and arboricultural advice has recommended proactive removal given the scale of decline, the tree’s compromised root system, and its proximity to the school’s main pedestrian entrance, said Lynch.

The redwood was planted as part of Sir Heaton Rhodes’ 50-acre Elmwood estate.

Lynch said the primary cause of the tree’s decline was major root damage sustained in 2013 during work to install an 11kV power cable along the Heaton St frontage.

“The trench cut through approximately 25% of the tree’s root ball,” Lynch said.

The 28m tree on Heaton St being removed. Photo: Geoff Sloan

“As the property owners, we have been left to meet the cost of removal, just under $16,000, despite the decline being caused by external infrastructure works.”

He said timber from the tree will be milled and repurposed for long-lasting uses to preserve the tree’s history and the substantial amount of carbon it has stored over its life.

Two cuttings from the tree will be propagated, with the Botanic Gardens likely to be considered, said Lynch.