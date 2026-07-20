Landmark 120-year-old redwood felled after a decade of decline

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The 28m-high redwood is on the Lynch family’s property next to the school’s entrance.
David Lynch said the decision to cut down the tree had been made “with genuine sadness” after advice from arborists and lawyers.
“It’s sad to see it having to go. It’s literally had tens of thousands of children go under it as they’ve gone into school,” he said.
Lynch said the tree had been in “significant and irreversible decline” for more than a decade.
The redwood was planted as part of Sir Heaton Rhodes’ 50-acre Elmwood estate.
Lynch said the primary cause of the tree’s decline was major root damage sustained in 2013 during work to install an 11kV power cable along the Heaton St frontage.
“The trench cut through approximately 25% of the tree’s root ball,” Lynch said.
He said timber from the tree will be milled and repurposed for long-lasting uses to preserve the tree’s history and the substantial amount of carbon it has stored over its life.
Two cuttings from the tree will be propagated, with the Botanic Gardens likely to be considered, said Lynch.