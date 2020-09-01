Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Large amount of feedback on Akaroa waste water options

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Four options for dealing with treated wastewater from Akaroa have been propiosed. Photo: Getty Images
    Christchurch City Council received more than 300 submissions in response to its four options for dealing with treated wastewater from Akaroa.

    Public feedback closed on August 23, and council staff are now analysing it and preparing for hearings in mid-October.

    A total of 340 submissions were received from people and organisations around New Zealand.

    Of those, 82 have asked to speak to the hearings panel.

    "We knew there would be strong interest in this project,” said council head of three waters and waste Helen Beaumont.

    "Those numbers are quite high, and analysing the all the submissions and preparing for the hearings is a big job.”

    Four options were presented for feedback on how to deal with wastewater from Akaroa - three land application options and a harbour outfall option.

    The hearings panel will comprise five elected members - city councillors Pauline Cotter, Aaron Keown, Mike Davidson, and Sara Templeton, as well as Banks Peninsula Community Board member Nigel Harrison.

    A chairperson will be elected when the panel convenes. The hearings will be held in Akaroa and Christchurch.

    Beaumont said the hearing dates are still being finalised.

    "If all goes well, submissions will be heard in mid-October, with the panel’s recommendation going to council in time for a final decision by the end of this year."

     

