Large fire at Christchurch commercial building

A blaze in a commercial building in Christchurch reached third-alarm status overnight.

Emergency services were first called to the building on Produce Place in Islington before 2am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said the building was about 30m x 60m, with the fire in the north-west portion.

By 2.08am the fire had reached third-alarm status.

Fire crews from Wigram, Spreydon, Ilam, Christchurch City, Rolleston, Lincoln and Redwood attended the blaze, the Fenz incidents log reported.

The spokesperson said the fire was successfully extinguished and all appliances were stood down.

A fire investigator was due at the scene this morning.