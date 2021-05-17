Large house fire in Christchurch this morning

Emergency services battled a large fire that broke out in St Albans early this morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ received a report of a house fire on Malvern St just after 3am on Monday.

A southern fire communication shift manager said the single storey house was well ablaze when three crews - two from Christchurch and one from the Anzac station - arrived.

The fire was contained about 4.30am.

The cause of the blaze is unknown at this stage and a fire safety investigator has not been requested.

St John attended and treated one person who did not require transportation to hospital. It is understood the injuries were minor and not fire-related.