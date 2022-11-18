You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Houses have been evacuated as a result of a large house fire in Lyttleton.
A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said four trucks were fighting the blaze.Emergency services were alerted to a well-involved house fire on Ticehurst Rd about 2.15pm.
Police said officers assisted in evacuating nearby houses.
No-one was injured.
It was too early to say whether the fire was suspicious, a police spokesperson said.