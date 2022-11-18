Friday, 18 November 2022

Large house fire in Lyttleton

    Houses have been evacuated as a result of a large house fire in Lyttleton.

    A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said four trucks were fighting the blaze.

    Emergency services were alerted to a well-involved house fire on Ticehurst Rd about 2.15pm.

    Police said officers assisted in evacuating nearby houses.

    No-one was injured.

    It was too early to say whether the fire was suspicious, a police spokesperson said.

    RNZ