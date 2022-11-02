At 7.53pm, Fire and Emergency was called to a large vegetation fire at Pegasus Beach, north of Christchurch.

Assistant Commander Colin Russell said in a statement that there are currently 12 trucks on the scene, including four water tankers.

Approximately 50 firefighters are at the scene.

The fire is still actively burning and high winds are causing it to travel quickly south towards Woodend Beach.

Heavy machinery is being brought in to attempt to establish fire breaks between the fire and Woodend.