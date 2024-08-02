Last 8 mosque attack commission recommendations won't be implemented

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The government won't be progressing the final eight recommendations of the Royal Commission into the terrorist attack on Christchurch mosques.

Judith Collins. Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

On March 15, 2019, 51 people were killed in the shootings at the Al Noor Mosque on Deans Ave and Linwood Islamic Centre.

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Mosques released its report in December 2020.

The then Labour government promised to implement all of its 44 recommendations.

In February, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said Judith Collins, the lead coordination minister for the government's response, was going through the recommendations and aimed to "to bring resolution".

On Friday, Collins announced the government response "has concluded".

Of the 44 recommendations, 36 had been implemented or were "being integrated into ongoing work programmes".

"While the remaining eight will not be progressing," she said.

"March 15 2019 was one of the darkest days in New Zealand's history, and one we will never forget.

"Now, five years since that terrible day and in light of that ongoing work, it is the right time to conclude the coordinated response. However, that does not mean the work stops," Collins said.

Government agencies, particularly those in national security, had made significant changes in the past five years, she said.

"Our commitment remains the same: To ensure a safe and secure country for all our communities."

Collins said changes resulting from the recommendations included the creation of the first National Security Strategy and publication of the first New Zealand Security Threat Environment Report, establishment of the Firearms Safety Authority and the Ministry for Ethnic Communities, and a public awareness campaign for identifying signs of violent extremism.

Going forward Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey will be the government contact for the communities affected by the March 15 attack.

An annual anniversary broadcast of the Adhan (call to prayer) would continue and the Government was considering an appropriate memorial to honour the shuhada (martyrs).