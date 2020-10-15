Late night fire destroys flat in Christchurch

A flat in Sockburn, Christchurch, has been destroyed by fire overnight. Photo: File

A home in Christchurch has been destroyed by fire overnight.

Emergency services were called to the blaze in a single-storey flat on Church Corner, in the industrial suburb of Sockburn, about 9.30pm.

Police cordoned off the busy area, while firefighters worked to contain the fire.

Fire and Emergency NZ said crews initially thought someone was inside the home at the time of the fire, but that was later proven to be false.

The flat was completely destroyed, authorities said. An adjoining flat suffered smoke damage.

Meanwhile, several fire crews have been fighting a blaze in an area of grass pines, near Christchurch's Bottle Lake.

Firefighters were called there about 10.30pm yesterday.