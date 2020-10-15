Thursday, 15 October 2020

8.00 am

Late night fire destroys flat in Christchurch

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    A flat in Sockburn, Christchurch, has been destroyed by fire overnight. Photo: File
    A flat in Sockburn, Christchurch, has been destroyed by fire overnight. Photo: File
    A home in Christchurch has been destroyed by fire overnight.

    Emergency services were called to the blaze in a single-storey flat on Church Corner, in the industrial suburb of Sockburn, about 9.30pm.

    Police cordoned off the busy area, while firefighters worked to contain the fire.

    Fire and Emergency NZ said crews initially thought someone was inside the home at the time of the fire, but that was later proven to be false.

    The flat was completely destroyed, authorities said. An adjoining flat suffered smoke damage.

    Meanwhile, several fire crews have been fighting a blaze in an area of grass pines, near Christchurch's Bottle Lake.

    Firefighters were called there about 10.30pm yesterday.

     

     

    NZ Herald

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter