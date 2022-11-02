'Let the recount begin': Ali Jones' last ditch bid to win Innes Ward approved

Ali Jones. Photo: Mike Scott / NZ Herald

Ali Jones has won the right to a recount after she lost the Innes Ward city council election race in October.

Jones told The Star on Wednesday her application had been approved by district court judge K D Kelly.

"I'm really pleased that the judge has accepted arguments for a recount, despite council's opposition for a recount," she said.

Jones lost the seat to Innes Ward councillor and new Deputy Mayor Pauline Cotter by 16 votes in the October election.

She filed her recount the following Tuesday on October 18.

Jones said she was also "very grateful to my father's lawyers at Taylor Shaw".

Her application had raised some issues with the special votes and how they were collated and received.

Christchurch City Council could not confirm a time frame for when the recount would take place, but Jones believes the judge preferred it to be done by the end of the business day next Tuesday.

"Clearly there's a need to get on with it now and get it sorted once and for all," Jones said.

"This is actually about being really confident about the process and really confident about the outcome. I think we have to have confidence in our electoral system and so I'm really pleased about it.

"Let the recount begin," Jones said.

Meanwhile, Cotter says she will keep doing her job until she hears otherwise.

Said Cotter: "This is a process that Ali's choosing to undertake and we're just going to wait and see what the outcome is."

The acceptance of Jones' application comes as unsuccessful Waipuna Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board candidate, Luke Chandler, also had his application for a recount denied.