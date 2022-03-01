Library fines wiped in Christchurch from today

Photo: Newsline

From today people bringing back overdue items to Christchurch’s public libraries will no longer face a fine.

Christchurch city councillors voted to remove all charges for overdue items and wipe historical debts from March 1 at a meeting last month.

There will still be charges for items deemed to be lost.

"Like a growing number of libraries around New Zealand and the globe, we have taken away the charges for overdue items and we are wiping all historic debt relating to fines," said Christchurch City Council head of libraries and information Carolyn Robertson.

"We are doing this because we don’t want fines to be a barrier for people using our libraries.

"Libraries are all about providing people with access to ideas, information and knowledge and we don’t want fines to stop people on tight budgets from using our services."

Robertson said nearly half the city’s population are members of the library, but about 14 per cent of those people have been unable to borrow items because their cards have been blocked due to outstanding fines.

"All those cards will now be unblocked and those people will be able to again borrow books and access the libraries’ electronic resources without the risk of incurring further fines.

"We fully expect this change will lead to people re-engaging with the library, perhaps for the first time in years now that we are fines free."

Library fines for overdue items were 70 cents a day with a maximum penalty of $21. Users were also blocked once they have $30 or more in unpaid fines and charges, or owe fines for more than 21 days. Once this happened, they were not able to borrow items, place holds or access eResources.

The annual revenue relating to library fines was about $300,000, which would no longer be recovered, but there would be some administrative savings.

Today's change means $82,500 of historical debt related to overdue fines would be scrapped and almost 30,000 people would regain access to the library resources.