Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Library fines wiped in Christchurch from today

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Photo: Newsline
    Photo: Newsline
    From today people bringing back overdue items to Christchurch’s public libraries will no longer face a fine.

    Christchurch city councillors voted to remove all charges for overdue items and wipe historical debts from March 1 at a meeting last month. 

    There will still be charges for items deemed to be lost.

    "Like a growing number of libraries around New Zealand and the globe, we have taken away the charges for overdue items and we are wiping all historic debt relating to fines," said Christchurch City Council head of libraries and information Carolyn Robertson.

    "We are doing this because we don’t want fines to be a barrier for people using our libraries.

    "Libraries are all about providing people with access to ideas, information and knowledge and we don’t want fines to stop people on tight budgets from using our services."

    Robertson said nearly half the city’s population are members of the library, but about 14 per cent of those people have been unable to borrow items because their cards have been blocked due to outstanding fines.

    "All those cards will now be unblocked and those people will be able to again borrow books and access the libraries’ electronic resources without the risk of incurring further fines.

    "We fully expect this change will lead to people re-engaging with the library, perhaps for the first time in years now that we are fines free."

    Library fines for overdue items were 70 cents a day with a maximum penalty of $21. Users were also blocked once they have $30 or more in unpaid fines and charges, or owe fines for more than 21 days. Once this happened, they were not able to borrow items, place holds or access eResources.

    The annual revenue relating to library fines was about $300,000, which would no longer be recovered, but there would be some administrative savings.

    Today's change means $82,500 of historical debt related to overdue fines would be scrapped and almost 30,000 people would regain access to the library resources.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter