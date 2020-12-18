Friday, 18 December 2020

Lighting up Shands Rd for Christmas

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    The Shands Rd Christmas Lightshow is proving popular with Christchurch residents.

    The biggest show of its kind in New Zealand, the Prebbleton display includes animations, trains and carnival rides, all synchronised to rock music.

    "There's no Christmas music here," jokes organiser Carl Seaward.

    He said every year provides people with a different experience, as he only uses 15 per cent of his total collection.

    The lightshow is on every night from 8.30pm till 11.30pm at 650 Shands Rd until the end of the year. Entry is $5 per person.

    Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Photo: Geoff Sloan

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter