Linwood house fire causes 'a bit of smoke'

Photo: Chris Lynch Media / chrislynchmedia.com

Firefighters have been battling another blaze in Christchurch this morning - this time at a Linwood property.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Lynn Crosson told chrislynchmedia.com multiple callers reported the fire about 9am on Wednesday.

Two engines were sent to the residential property off Linwood Ave after reports of smoke coming from the area.

"There is a fire at the address, though the entire house is not on fire," Crosson told chrislynchmedia.com.

"We received quite a few calls, so it was obviously putting up a bit of smoke, which is quite visible in Christchurch this morning."

Crews from the Christchurch City and Woolston fire stations were sent to the scene. Firefighters were still there at 10.30am.

It comes after two businesses were badly damaged by a fire in an industrial building on Maces Rd, Bromley, on Monday. The blaze sent thick black smoke across the city.

Earlier that day a controlled burn-off also caused smoke to drift across the city. Fenz had been undertaking the planned burn-off next to Bottle Lake Forest Park for several days but said the weather conditions on Monday morning meant residents noticed more smoke than usual.