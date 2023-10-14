Live: National, Act could govern alone

The Opportunities Party leader Raf Manji says he's taking time to consider what he'll do next after failing to win the Christchurch seat of Ilam.

Manji said that TOP just had not been able to peel off enough votes from National.

Raf Manji. Photo: RNZ / Niva Chittock

The minor party which was founded in 2016 by Gareth Morgan had hoped it might make it into Parliament on the basis of winning that electorate.

With 40 per cent of the vote counted as of almost 9pm, Manji is second on 5142 votes, with National's Hamish Campbell leading on 10,119, an insurmountable lead.

Manji told reporters it is a strong result for National and it is probably all over for him in Ilam.

He says he probably will not run in the seat again.

Labour stalwart Dr Megan Woods told Newshub that her last landslide election win was an anomaly.

She has snuck ahead of National’s Tracy Summerfield in Wigram, ahead by 430 votes after 38.4 per cent of the votes in.

She acknowledged that it was a “tough night” but stressed it was still early, with only a third of votes counted.

Woods said some of the votes counted to date were cast 10 days ago. Data from individual voting booths suggested margins were closing and the Labour Party vote was lifting in some seats, she said.

Woods did, however, acknowledge there were swings happening around the country and some of the results in 2020 were an anomaly.

She expects the party vote to still lift in some seats.

Woods said she hadn’t spoken to Chris Hipkins yet.

National's Christchurch Central candidate Dale Stephens told Whakaata Māori's election show, Whakatau 2023, his electorate will go "down to the wire" as it had been a strong Labour seat.

He said he had had a "fantastic campaign" and whatever happens tonight they have put their best foot forward.

The country’s next Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, is celebrating at home with family as the election results suggest National and Act can comfortably govern alone.

National has surged to a commanding lead and could govern with Act - without needing help from Winston Peters’ NZ First - based on the latest results.

The latest vote count projects that National would win 52 seats, Labour 32, the Greens 13, Act 12, NZ First 8 and Te Pāti Māori with five seats.

So far just over 46 per cent of the votes have been counted.

This result would transition Luxon, 53, from a first-term MP into running the country - National and Act would have a combined 64 seats in Parliament. That’s enough to govern without needing support from NZ First.

Expert commentator Shane Te Pou - a former Labour candidate and campaign manager - says Labour is staring down a significant defeat: and leader Chris Hipkins may have to resign.

National's Miles Anderson is cruising to victory in the Waitaki electorate with almost half the votes counted.

A sea of blue took over the Loan & Merc in Oamaru as National supporters came out in force to show support for Mr Anderson.

There were even a few wearing Mr Anderson’s face in a mask.

With 48.2% of the count completed he has 12,278 votes, more than double that of Labour's Ethan Reille (5631).

The red wave, while smaller in size, was showing their support for 19-year-old candidate Mr Reille.

National is also comfortably ahead in the party vote with 45% compared t6o Labour's 22%

Preliminary counts

Ilam - Preliminary Count

Electorate No. 15 - 48 of 100 results counted

VOTES COUNTED: 22,911 48.0% LEADING CANDIDATE: CAMPBELL, Hamish 10,569 2nd CANDIDATE: MANJI, Raf 5,480 CURRENT MARGIN: 5,089 PARTY VOTE LEAD: National Party 44.92% 2nd PARTY: Labour Party 22.63%

Christchurch Central - Preliminary Count

Electorate No. 5 - 57 of 139 results counted

VOTES COUNTED: 18,681 41.0% LEADING CANDIDATE: WEBB, Duncan 7,763 2nd CANDIDATE: STEPHENS, Dale Aotea 6,663 CURRENT MARGIN: 1,100 PARTY VOTE LEAD: National Party 31.73% 2nd PARTY: Labour Party 29.60%

Christchurch East - Preliminary Count

Electorate No. 6 - 51 of 96 results counted

VOTES COUNTED: 19,588 53.1% LEADING CANDIDATE: DAVIDSON, Reuben 8,262 2nd CANDIDATE: STOCK, Matt 6,423 CURRENT MARGIN: 1,839 PARTY VOTE LEAD: Labour Party 36.48% 2nd PARTY: National Party 28.50%

Wigram - Preliminary Count

Electorate No. 65 - 43 of 99 results counted

VOTES COUNTED: 15,918 43.4% LEADING CANDIDATE: WOODS, Megan 6,763 2nd CANDIDATE: SUMMERFIELD, Tracy 6,284 CURRENT MARGIN: 479 PARTY VOTE LEAD: National Party 35.68% 2nd PARTY: Labour Party 30.30%

Selwyn - Preliminary Count

Electorate No. 45 - 64 of 116 results counted

VOTES COUNTED: 24,194 55.2% LEADING CANDIDATE: GRIGG, Nicola 16,401 2nd CANDIDATE: JONES, Luke 5,708 CURRENT MARGIN: 10,693 PARTY VOTE LEAD: National Party 51.91% 2nd PARTY: Labour Party 17.45%

Waimakariri - Preliminary Count

Electorate No. 57 - 45 of 90 results counted

VOTES COUNTED: 26,167 50.0% LEADING CANDIDATE: DOOCEY, Matt 15,326 2nd CANDIDATE: ROSEWARNE, Dan 7,989 CURRENT MARGIN: 7,337 PARTY VOTE LEAD: National Party 43.82% 2nd PARTY: Labour Party 25.90%

Kaikōura - Preliminary Count

Electorate No. 17 - 43 of 100 results counted

VOTES COUNTED: 21,752 43.0% LEADING CANDIDATE: SMITH, Stuart 11,063 2nd CANDIDATE: DEWHIRST, Emma 5,051 CURRENT MARGIN: 6,012 PARTY VOTE LEAD: National Party 41.96% 2nd PARTY: Labour Party 21.90%

Rangitata - Preliminary Count

Electorate No. 40 - 54 of 87 results counted

VOTES COUNTED: 27,498 62.1% LEADING CANDIDATE: MEAGER, James 15,845 2nd CANDIDATE: LUXTON, Jo 8,301 CURRENT MARGIN: 7,544 PARTY VOTE LEAD: National Party 45.84% 2nd PARTY: Labour Party 27.05%

Te Tai Tonga - Preliminary Count

Electorate No. 71 - 423 of 1090 results counted

VOTES COUNTED: 11,777 38.8% LEADING CANDIDATE: FERRIS, Tākuta 5,400 2nd CANDIDATE: TIRIKATENE, Rino 4,676 CURRENT MARGIN: 724 PARTY VOTE LEAD: Labour Party 36.48% 2nd PARTY: Te Pāti Māori 22.90%

What to watch out for

In the absence of a clear result, we will hopefully have at least a flavour of what the next government is likely to be, but one of the key questions in that equation is: Is NZ First back?

The party has been consistently polling above the 5 per cent threshold it needs to return to Parliament without winning an electorate seat; Shane Jones is running in Northland but is not expected to win.

If NZ First falls short, the chances of another Labour-led government will be significantly improved.

The right will be hoping for enough support for a National-Act coalition. If not, National leader Christopher Luxon has said he will pick up the phone and call NZ First leader Winston Peters to prevent another Labour-led government.

Labour will be hoping that the slight uptick in recent polling trends will push it into the 30s, having been stuck in the 20s for several weeks.

If the Greens manage to stay on course for a record number of MPs, and if Te Pāti Māori win enough for a handful of seats, the left bloc could still get over the line, though the chances of this are slim based on the latest poll results.

The Herald’s poll of polls has Labour on 26.8 per cent, the Greens on 12.4 per cent and Te Pāti Māori on 2.6 per cent. It has National on 35.5 per cent, Act on 11 per cent and NZ First on 6.1 per cent.

This would translate to a National, Act and NZ First having the numbers to form a government.

There would also be enough for a Labour-Green-Te Pāti Māori-NZ First arrangement, but Peters and Labour leader Chris Hipkins have repeatedly ruled out working with each other.

Given that, it will be interesting to see if Hipkins concedes at the end of the night if the Labour-Green-Te Pāti Māori combination falls short of the numbers needed for a Parliamentary majority. Luxon has said he believed Hipkins and Peters would be on the phone to each other if Labour could get over the line with the help of NZ First.

Hipkins has been pointing out that the polls leading up to the 2020 election had Labour in the mid to high 40s, and the party ended up winning a majority.

Voter turnout, particularly in Labour strongholds such as South Auckland, will be key. Last election, the turnout was 81.54 per cent.

As of the end of Thursday, 1.1 million votes had already been cast in advance. This is slightly ahead of 2017 levels but behind 2020, when there was a greater incentive to vote early given we were still in the Covid-19 pandemic.

The weather may also be a factor. Atrocious weather in Wellington and Canterbury today, for example, will do little to encourage people to get out and vote.

There may not be a clear result tonight. If it is very close, we may have to wait until the final count is announced on November 3, which includes special votes that are cast outside a voter’s electorate (including from overseas). Last election, two seats swung to the left after special votes were counted.

The Māori seats will also be fascinating. Te Pāti Māori will need to win a seat to return to Parliament unless it reaches the 5 per cent threshold, which it hasn’t been close to in any of the recent polls.

If the party wins several seats, and more than what it would based solely on its share of the party vote, it will create an overhang in Parliament. This would change the magic number required for a Parliamentary majority from 61 to 62.

The key electorates to watch

Tāmaki: Will National’s Simon O’Connor hold his seat or lose it to Act’s Brooke van Velden?

Auckland Central: Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick faces a fight to keep her seat against National’s Mahesh Muralidhar.

Wellington Central: The race is wide open, with Labour’s Ibrahim Omer, the Greens’ Tamatha Paul and National’s Scott Sheeran all vying for the win after incumbent Grant Robertson decided to be a list-only candidate.

Rongotai: Green MP Julie Anne Genter fancies her chances against new Labour candidate Fleur Fitzsimons, who, if she wins, might be the only new Labour face for the coming term.

Ōhāriu: Will Labour MP Greg O’Connor, who needs to win to return to Parliament, keep his seat or lose it to National deputy leader Nicola Willis?

Waiariki: Te Pāti Māori Rawhiri Waititi is expected to keep his seat, but if he doesn’t, it puts the return of Te Pāti Māori to Parliament in jeopardy as the other contests are all expected to be much closer.