Local board meetings back on the agenda

The Riccarton Community Centre. Photo: Newsline/CCC

The Christchurch City Council will consider reinstating all community board delegations at an extraordinary council meeting on Thursday.

In March, the council temporarily revoked the board delegations in response to the Government’s announcement the country was going into aeret level 4 lockdown.

Tomorrow’s proposed change would reaffirm the council’s commitment to enabling community boards to make local decisions.

The Perth St roading matter that the council considered on April 30 highlighted the challenge of the full council that is focused on citywide issues dealing with a local matter, says Mayor Lianne Dalziel.

The council will also consider asking the seven community boards to prioritise their work programmes in line with the challenges that the Covid-19 crisis presents.

Dalziel welcomed the proposed reinstatement, saying it is “an important milestone in the pandemic recovery”.

“We need to restore powers to community boards so local areas can determine what is best for their neighbourhoods,” she said.

“It is important that everyone feels connected to local decisions affecting their future.”

Health and safety precautions have been proposed to allow the community boards to meet safely. This will include changes to the meeting room layout to ensure people sit separately and adhere to physical distancing requirements.

Where it is not safe for the public to attend, a record of the meeting proceedings will be taken and published.

Meetings will be restricted to board members and some staff, and a log will be kept of those present to enable contact tracing, if needed.

People will still be able to join the meeting remotely, and presenters will be asked to do so or provide written statements. Any spaces potentially open to gatherings will be locked.

Read Thursday's council meeting agenda here.