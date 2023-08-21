Long wait to repair busy intersection almost over

Motorists have been waiting 18 months for a traffic pole to be replaced and an island to be repaired at the Aymes Rd and Shands Rd intersection. Photo: Briar Allen

Work to repair a busy Christchurch intersection should be finished within the next two months.

Christchurch City Council has been waiting 18 months for KiwiRail to grant a permit so it can replace a traffic light pole and repair a pedestrian island at the Aymes/Shands Rds intersection in Hornby.

The land on which they sit is owned by KiwiRail. A spokesperson confirmed the permit has been issued to allow the work to start.

Stephen Wright.

“(KiwiRail) acknowledge it has taken longer than normal to process, and we are working with Christchurch City Council to ensure future access in and around the rail corridor is granted in a timelier manner,” the spokesperson said.

City council transport operations manager Stephen Wright said, given the extent of the work to fix the traffic signal and other damage, the relevant permit and deeds had to be obtained from KiwiRail.

“During the approval process to carry out rectification measures to damaged assets, additional asset damage occurred, which altered the working methodology and therefore required to start the relevant approval processes again,” Wright said.

He said the traffic signals were commissioned in 1988 and have had no significant upgrades since.

“The below-ground infrastructure is therefore aged and requires additional efforts to upgrade to current standards and future-proofing.”

Mark Peters.

Hornby Ward city councillor Mark Peters said he received an email informing him the permit had been granted.

“It is fantastic news.

"I understand that staff will now turn to start finalising plans to get the signals at the intersection renewed."

Peters said he is hoping a right-turn arrow will be included in the renewal work.

“I have certainly asked to have it done once and done right.”

By Briar Allen