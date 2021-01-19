Tuesday, 19 January 2021

'Lowlifes': Santa's Mega Grotto in Christchurch ransacked again

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Christchurch Children's Christmas Parade Trust manager Pam Morris says they can't afford to keep up with repairs. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Santa's helpers are fuming after a senseless attack by vandals on Santa's Mega Grotto in Christchurch.

    Six windows were smashed over the weekend at the QEII Park building containing floats for the Santa Parade.

    None of the floats stored inside was damaged.

    Parade manager Pam Morris said the trust can't afford to keep up with repairs, after more vandalism and break-ins over the past year.

    "It's quite sad, a building that houses things that make thousands of little children happy, and then some other little bigger children come along and make a mess of it."

    The repairs are expected to cost $3000.

    She said those responsible are lowlifes who deserve to face the police.

    "We do have cameras set-up and we'll be going over those over the next couple of days, it definitely covers the area that was smashed."

     

     

    NZ Herald

