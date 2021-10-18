Monday, 18 October 2021

Lucky escape for dog after car goes into water

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    A dog has had a lucky escape. Photo: Hamish Clark
    A dog has had a lucky escape. Photo: Hamish Clark
    A dog has had a lucky escape after managing to free itself from a car that went into the water in Akaroa.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they received reports of a motor vehicle accident in which a car went into the water near the Daly's Wharf boat ramp about 1.25pm on Monday.

    On arrival the only occupant of the car was a dog which managed to escape by itself, the spokesman said.

    It is understood a woman had been in the car but was out before crews arrived.

    The car was still in the water about 2pm and police were organising to remove it.

    Two appliances from the Akaroa and Little River stations were in attendance.

     

     

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter