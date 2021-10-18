Lucky escape for dog after car goes into water

A dog has had a lucky escape. Photo: Hamish Clark

A dog has had a lucky escape after managing to free itself from a car that went into the water in Akaroa.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they received reports of a motor vehicle accident in which a car went into the water near the Daly's Wharf boat ramp about 1.25pm on Monday.

On arrival the only occupant of the car was a dog which managed to escape by itself, the spokesman said.

It is understood a woman had been in the car but was out before crews arrived.

The car was still in the water about 2pm and police were organising to remove it.

Two appliances from the Akaroa and Little River stations were in attendance.