Lyttelton businesses gearing up for SailGP

Lyttelton residents remain buoyant as SailGP returns this weekend, despite reports last year's event was an economic letdown for businesses.

It will be the second time the port town will stage the two-day New Zealand leg after its debut 12 months ago.

A crowd of 22,000 is expected for the ninth round of the growing competition's 2023-24 championship.

Auckland withdrew its hosting rights last November due to the unavailability of a spectator facility, ensuring the event returned to Whakaraupo earlier than anticipated.

It is the second time Lyttelton is hosting the event. Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Parking restrictions and road closures, namely the Lyttelton Tunnel, halted an expected inflow of people into Lyttelton's central hub on March 18 and 19, 2023, sparking grumbles from local business owners.

Twelve months later, business owners are eager to underline they are open for the party.

Music venue The Loons was making a concerted effort to get behind SailGP. It will be providing two outdoor big screens and a free barbecue for both days of racing.

Even a "semi-professional" alternative commentary of the action on the water will be provided, courtesy of local radio station Rotten Radio.

Brenny Dargan. Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Event organiser and The Loons' vice president Brenny Dargan said she has a busy few days ahead.

"We want everyone, whether they're local or from in town (Christchurch), to come and enjoy our venue and our facilities.

"We've got a lot of space, we've got the view, we'll have two screens. It's going to be huge."

Last year the venue had a prior engagement, making this event-themed party a first.

Dargan said businesses were working hard to make SailGP a success for the town. But she conceded there was a flaw in the plan around the tunnel closure during last year's SailGP debut.

"Lyttelton has the capacity for the influx ... we had the Festival of Lights for years.

"You can always get a few extra loos can't ya."

The Lyttelton Tunnel will again be closed to traffic between noon and 6pm on both days.

Emergency vehicles, official event buses and shuttles, taxis and vehicles with clearly displayed passes can access Lyttelton via the tunnel.

After some mixed sentiment coming from longtime residents and operators in the aftermath of the championship's New Zealand debut, locals were tackling this year's two-dayer with a sense of zeal.

Other spots, including Thorp Gallery, will be hosting viewing parties.

"We're all pretty positive, and we're all working together, and we're all determined to make it a success."

Despite this, some businesses will be hoping for greater returns following last year.

RNZ understands several businesses lost tens-of-thousands of dollars last year with Lyttelton "resembling a ghost town".

Hope River Pies said on a community Facebook page it had been "significantly busier than usual" over the past couple of weeks.

Bree Scott. Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Glamour Cake owner Bree Scott had also noted an increase in trade this week. But the bakery was opting to remain shut this weekend after opening last year to a fizzer.

"Last year I was expecting big things," she said.

"Everyone was saying it was going to be the biggest thing in the history of Lyttelton. It was amazingly quiet ... on the day of the event Lyttelton itself was like a ghost town.

"But the way they went about it, it was more for the centre part of the marina, being part of the atmosphere down there and it didn't really do a lot for business here in Lyttelton."

Henry Trading store owner Maree Henry had bought into the hype and had seen a boost in patronage over the past few days.

"There's a lot of people around in the weeks before," she said.

"I don't think it's a time for gift shopping, I think it's a time for watching the race.

"I think I'll go home (on Saturday), I'll just put a sign on the door 'gone to watch the sailing'... like everybody else."