Lyttelton community board by-election date set

Reuben Davidson. Photo: Sabin Halloway ​/ file image

A date has been set for the Te Pātaka o Rākaihautū Banks Peninsula Community Board by-election to fill Labour MP Reuben Davidson's seat.

The by-election will be held by postal vote from January 26 next year and close at noon on February 17.

Davidson resigned from his role as the Lyttelton subdivision representative on the board after he won the East Christchurch seat in last month's General Election.

Nominations for the vacancy open today (November 24) and close at noon on December 22. Nomination forms are available at ccc.govt.nz/elections or from the Christchurch City Council civic offices at 53 Hereford St.

All candidates must be New Zealand citizens and enrolled to vote. Candidates need to be nominated for the position by two people who are on the Lyttelton community subdivision electoral roll.

If only one nomination is received, a voting process will not be held. Progress results will be announced on the afternoon of February 17.

“We really encourage people to look at the information available and consider what they have to offer, and how they can get involved," city council electoral officer Jo Daly said.

Nomination forms and documents can be emailed to elections@ccc.govt.nz or submitted to the electoral officer or an electoral official at the council offices.

Nominations must be on the official form and all documents must be completed and received before noon on December 22.