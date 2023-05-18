The main structure of the Court Theatre is heading skyward

Court Theatre building progress

Christchurch City Council’s Head of Vertical Capital Delivery Darren Moses says this exciting step signals a new milestone in The Court Theatre’s build.

“People are going to see real visual progress happening on-site now that the contractors have begun the vertical construction,” Mr Moses says.

“The main construction gets underway in May with the delivery of locally-fabricated precast concrete panels and steel members that will form part of the building’s core.

“If you want a great view of all the action, we recommend heading to one of the upper floors of Tūranga in Cathedral Square.

“We’ve had a tonne of support from our neighbours at the site through this whole process, and we’re grateful for their cooperation,” Mr Moses says.

Work on the superstructure will progress in phases, then the roof will be installed and once the building is enclosed fit-out works can start.

“After planning this project for so long, watching it materialise is awesome. We encourage people to keep following us as the excitement for our new home grows,” Court Theatre Chief Executive Barbara George says.

Once complete, the new building will include a 375-seat playhouse theatre, a 130-seat theatre, an education studio and a range of multipurpose spaces that will better enable The Court to engage with a diverse community.