Major disruptions to bus services

Photo: Metro Canterbury

Public bus users are being warned to expect “major disruptions” to services tomorrow while drivers attend a stop-work meeting.

Metro Canterbury said most bus services will not be operating in the city from 11am-1pm while drivers from both of its bus operators attend the fair pay agreement meeting.

“Some services are likely to be impacted from 9am as buses start to come off route, and we expect all services to be operating as normal by 3pm,” a spokesperson said.

Metro school services and Diamond Harbour ferry services will not be affected.

“Please be aware that some trips may end at the bus interchange from around 9am on this day as drivers head in to attend the meeting.”