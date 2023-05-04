Major tourism conference returns to the city

Supporting business

A major travel conference is returning to the city for the first time since 2006.

Next week more than 1500 international travel delegates and the country’s leading tourism operators will experience the new Ōtautahi Christchurch during TRENZ, a four-day trade event.

The event doubles not only as a business-generating trade show, but as a chance for international travel trade and inbound tour operators to re-familiarise themselves with the city and region.

In 2019, prior to COVID, the tourism industry was valued at over $39 billion to the New Zealand economy, with $1 billion spent in the Christchurch economy while still in recovery post-earthquake. In 2010 visitor expenditure in the city exceeded $1.7 billion.

“ChristchurchNZ is thrilled to welcome back TRENZ delegates to our vibrant city. For many of the delegates it will be their first experience of Christchurch. For others it will be their first time back since 2006 – they will be surprised and delighted,” says Kath Low, ChristchurchNZ’s Head of Tourism.

The four-day event offers delegates a chance to experience the city's attractions including the tram and gondola, the International Antarctic Centre, the Christchurch Adventure Park, a waka ride and a walking food tour exploring the city's cultural heritage.