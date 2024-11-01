Majority want private fireworks banned - poll

The majority of poll respondents were in favour of keeping public fireworks displays but banning their private sale and use, while 28 per cent wanted all fireworks banned. Photo: File image

A poll shows strong support for a ban on the private sale and use of fireworks with Guy Fawkes night only days away.

The starnews.co.nz poll shows 55 per cent of respondents wanted the private sale and use of fireworks banned but supported public displays.

Of the 637 respondents, 28 per cent wanted to ban all fireworks including public displays, while only 17 per cent wanted their private sale and use to remain legal.

Data from the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) shows there were 237 claims for fireworks-related injuries in Canterbury from 2015 to 2022.

There were 18 fireworks-related claims in 2022.

Currently, fireworks are only available to buy in New Zealand from November 2-5. The person picking them up must be aged over 18 and present a valid ID.

For a long time, the Warehouse was Aotearoa's go-to for skyrockets and sparklers. But the retailer stopped selling them in 2021, saying they did not reflect the company's values and most of its customers preferred public displays.

Now you'll find them at various stores and roadside stalls, such as Crackerjack, Cracker Shack, Online Fireworks, Pyro Company, Boom Brothers and Litworks.

There are no rules around when they can be used, except when Fire and Emergency NZ imposes a ban on fireworks and sky lanterns under Section 52 of the Fire and Emergency Act.

Earlier this year, FENZ banned the use of fireworks across Canterbury for several weeks from February 9 due to the dry conditions.

On Friday, Fenz community education manager Tom Ronaldson urged people to think about the risks fireworks pose before buying them.

Ronaldson said with the public sale of fireworks starting this weekend, fire brigades around the country are preparing for a busy few days.

"Since 2019 we have seen 676 fires caused by fireworks, 513 of which were vegetation fires," he said.

"One fire caused by fireworks is too many. It is a preventable fire we have to attend. It is also a totally unnecessary fire that may take our crews away from another emergency.

"We’d rather people didn’t buy fireworks but if people are going to purchase fireworks, then before lighting them they should always check it is safe to do so by visiting www.checkitsalright.nz, clicking on fireworks and then checking it's alright to light.

"If it is windy and dry in your area, don’t light them."

In a bid to protect pets and wild animals from fireworks, the Pawprint Petition was launched by retailer Animates last month.

The petition calls for a complete ban on the private sale and use of fireworks. It will be presented to Parliament and can be signed at pawprintpetition.co.nz.

