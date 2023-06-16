Making it safer to get around Christchurch streets

Transport options

Fixing roads and footpaths, safer intersections and safe and easy cycling are some of the projects proposed for several of Ōtautahi Christchurch suburbs.

Consultation opens today on transport projects aimed at making it safer for people to walk, scooter, bus, cycle or drive where they want to go.

The Council has received Government funding for a range of projects that include fixing roads and footpaths, intersection safety upgrades, upgrading bus stops, and better cycle connections.

There are more than 40 locations where projects are proposed – the majority of these will be delivered in Linwood and Bromley, areas currently lacking in real travel choice.

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger says the funding we’ve received from the Government’s Transport Choices programme will help towards giving people more options for how they travel – and more choice is better for everyone, and for our environment.

“This funding boost means we can get these initiatives underway. As part of the funding agreement these projects must be completed by June 2024, so we are be working hard to meet that deadline.

“Staff have been developing high-level plans so that the community can get an idea of what’s being proposed, and they are mostly planned for communities in the East which is great to see.”

“A lot of the time people tell me things crop up out of nowhere and they don’t get a chance to have their say or be told what’s happening. So, from today, now’s your chance to have your say and find out more. We need your views to give us a steer on how to make these things work,” Mayor Mauger says.

Some of the key projects include:

We’re making six Bromley intersections safer – safety improvements we’re proposing include reduced road widths in certain sections, raised zebra crossings, traffic islands, pedestrian refuge islands, safe speed platforms, speed cushions, transitional roundabouts, and refreshing painted markings. There’s also a proposed new shared path to make it safer to walk, cycle.

A cycle-friendly environment along Smith Street so people can cycle safely to Te Pou Toetoe: Linwood Pool and Te Waka Unua School on Ferry Road.

To make it safer for everyone, we plan to upgrade the two busy intersections of Aldwins/Ensors/Ferry and Aldwins/Buckleys/Linwood. The safety improvements will include the installation of safe speed platforms. These slow people down as they enter an intersection so they can stop in time if they need to.

A new cycle link to make it safer for students to bike to Te Aratai College along Aldwins Road and Ensors Road.

We're making it easier to take the bus by reviewing 150 locations throughout Linwood. We’re proposing some new shelters and upgrading some existing ones.

We’re making it easier and safer for people to cycle in Richmond. We’ve developed a route that will connect cyclists from the north to the south of Richmond.

We’re proposing a dedicated cycleway along Simeon Street that connects cyclists to the Little River Link, Quarryman’s Trail and Barrington Shopping Centre, and improving cycling connections for neighbourhoods located in the south and west of Christchurch that are located near the Little River Link.

People can check out an interactive map to find out what’s proposed and make a submission. Consultation closes on Sunday 16 July 2023. The Council will make its decision on these projects in September 2023.

For more information, visit ccc.govt.nz/waysaferstreets

The Council also plans to make it safer around schools and neighbourhoods by lowering speeds. These planned changes were consulted on in 2022 as part of the Safe Speed Neighbourhoods Programme and the Council will make a decision on these in July 2023. More information about the Programme can be found at ccc.govt.nz/safespeed

Additional Government funding from the Christchurch Regeneration Acceleration Facility (CRAF) has enabled the Council to make transport-related safety improvements in Richmond/Shirley, New Brighton, Beckenham/Somerfield/Spreydon/Waltham and Riccarton.

These areas were selected because they have the highest number of faults such as potholes and repair requests from the community. The Council consulted with local communities and community boards in 2021, and construction of these projects will get underway soon, with some larger projects being delivered in the 25/26 financial year as funding becomes available.

Improvements will be made to several areas to make it safer for cyclists and pedestrians, and include refuge islands, tactile pavers, road marking and road renewals in areas where needs have been identified.