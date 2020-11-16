Man accused of attacking women in Christchurch to reappear in court

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police initially called the man a prowler in Upper Riccarton.
The 45-year-old man is facing three charges of assault with intent to commit rape on a female over 16, five charges of burglary and one of impeding breathing/blood circulation.
Five women were targeted in the alleged attacks.
He was granted interim name suppression, after going before the Christchurch District Court on October 29.
The man remains in custody.