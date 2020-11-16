Monday, 16 November 2020

Man accused of attacking women in Christchurch to reappear in court

    A man who allegedly attacked five women in Christchurch will reappear in court today. Photo: NZH
    A man who allegedly broke into five homes and tried to rape three women in Christchurch is due to appear in court today.

    Police initially called the man a prowler in Upper Riccarton.

    The 45-year-old man is facing three charges of assault with intent to commit rape on a female over 16, five charges of burglary and one of impeding breathing/blood circulation.

    Five women were targeted in the alleged attacks.

    He was granted interim name suppression, after going before the Christchurch District Court on October 29.

    The man remains in custody.

