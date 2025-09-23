Man accused of fatally shooting former Chch gang president has charges withdrawn

Albert Enoka. Photo: Supplied

A Black Power member accused of killing a former Christchurch gang president has had his charges withdrawn.

Wipuhara Kapene was accused of murdering Albert Enoka after he was shot dead at a Naenae property in Seddon St, Lower Hutt, on December 10 last year.

Kapene was arrested on 24 December. Enoka was a member of the Tribesmen gang and a former president of the Rebels Motorcycle Club's Christchurch chapter.

Kapene appeared in the High Court at Wellington on Monday, and the charges against him were withdrawn.

In a statement to RNZ, Detective Inspector Haley Ryan said police continued to investigate Enoka's death, despite the murder charge being withdrawn.

Enoka was shot and killed after a confrontation in Naenae.

"This has been a challenging investigation", Ryan said.

"We accept that there is currently insufficient evidence to proceed with the charge, but will continue to work towards finding a resolution for Albert and his whānau."

"There are people within the gang scene that hold vital information who have either refused to speak with us or have not been truthful. As loyalties change, it may be that these people will tell us what they know. We want to hear from them and we encourage them to come forward."

Ryan said police would continue to vigorously monitor gang activity closely and would "deal firmly with any unlawful activity that results from the charge being withdrawn today", she said.

"Recent legislative changes have given us more powers to deal with gang-related offending, and we will use all the tools available to keep the community safe."