Man admits stealing police car after spate of thefts

Jonty Lye admitted stealing a police car, among other theft and dishonesty charges, when he appeared at the Christchurch District Court. Photo: Emily Moorhouse

With a police dog latched on to him, a wanted thief wriggled out of his trousers and made a run for it, climbing into a police officer’s car in an unlikely getaway.

Jonty Lye swerved across the road at high speed with police in pursuit, before dumping the car and taking off with the dog handler’s wallet.

It would be another two days before he was caught and arrested.

The 29-year-old appeared at the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday, where he pleaded guilty to 43 charges relating to his three-month theft spree across the city.

A charge of escaping police custody was withdrawn.

According to the summary of facts, Lye was driving a stolen car on November 19 last year when he was stopped by a police dog handler about 7.30am in Hoon Hay, Christchurch.

The dog handler placed Lye under arrest but he made a run for it. The dog managed to bite Lye but he shrugged out of his trousers and ran towards the handler’s patrol car.

He sped off towards Sparks Rd, leading to a pursuit by another police car whose driver turned on its flashing lights.

The pursuit continued through the suburbs of Riccarton and Fendalton with Lye travelling at an estimated speed of 120km/h, crossing the centre line several times and driving the wrong way at one point.

After he managed to evade the pursuing officers, Lye dumped the police car in a park in Edgeware and stole the dog handler’s wallet.

During the chase, he also threw the officer’s cellphone out of the window.

From August to November 2022, Lye broke into a series of cars parked in driveways around the city and stole credit cards from them.

He would then use the cards to buy petrol and groceries.

He also stole wallets, tools, clothes, electrical equipment, driver’s licences, cash, handbags, motorcycle gear, keys and a garage door opener.

He was further charged with stealing vehicles, including a campervan from Alpine Adventure Holiday Park.

He was remanded in custody until his sentencing on June 21.

- Emily Moorhouse, Open Justice reporter